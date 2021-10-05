Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-05T12:52:04+0000
Iraq arrests the third ISIS leader in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense reported that an ISIS prominent member was arrested in Al-Qaim if Al-Anbar.

 The Directorate said in a statement today that the Military Intelligence Division detachments, in cooperation with ground forces from the 28th Infantry Brigade, had arrested a terrorist in Al-Qaim district in Al-Anbar.

 According to the statement, the arrested was responsible for digging trenches for ISIS in the district.

 The Directorate had announced earlier today that it had arrested a special investigator of the so-called ISIS military prison, and another terrorist who holds the position of first assistant to the director of the sso-called”military police” in Al-Qaim, western Iraq.

