Iraq arrests "terrorists" infiltrated from Syria

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-11T19:12:53+0000
Iraq arrests "terrorists" infiltrated from Syria

Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the arrest of two "terrorists" infiltrated from Syria towards the west of Nineveh Governorate.

The Security Media Cell stated, "The Military Intelligence Directorate, with the support of the 15th Division Intelligence Division, arrested two terrorists who tried to cross the border through the Rabia area, adjacent to the border strip in Nineveh Governorate."

The cell added, "One of the terrorists had worked as a security element for the terrorist organization, and participated in several operations against the security forces, while the other terrorist worked as a medical member during the liberation battles in western Al-Anbar."

