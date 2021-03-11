Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq arrests nine infiltrators for crossing borders from Syria

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T19:33:48+0000
Iraq arrests nine infiltrators for crossing borders from Syria

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Military Intelligence arrested on Thursday nine infiltrators entering illegally from Syria.

"In coordination with the Intelligence Department of West Nineveh, the Military Intelligence detachments arrested nine Syrian infiltrators entering illegally through the Iraqi-Syrian border, Tal Afar side, west of Nineveh.” The Intelligence said in a statement

The infiltrators are handed over to the authorities.

It’s noteworthy that the Iraqi government decided to intensify security measures along the border with Syria to restrict the crossing between the two countries.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had issued the order in December 2020, but experts believe that the border is still not completely secured given how long it is. This, in turn, has allowed ISIS remnants and smugglers to thrive.

Security expert Dr. Motaz Muhieddine told Asharq Al-Awsat that Iraq is constantly trying to secure its border with Syria, but all the measures have so far fallen short given how vast the area is and just how familiar ISIS members and smugglers are with it.

He suggested that greater efforts were needed, including reaching an agreement between the Iraqi and Syrian governments.

related

22 killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria, SOHR says

Date: 2021-02-26 16:17:37
22 killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria, SOHR says

Eight pro-Iranian Iraqi fighters killed in Syria

Date: 2020-09-14 15:40:48
Eight pro-Iranian Iraqi fighters killed in Syria

The International Coalition prevented 25 ISIS leaders from carrying out terrorist attacks

Date: 2020-12-18 14:31:47
The International Coalition prevented 25 ISIS leaders from carrying out terrorist attacks

Iraqi security forces detain four individuals infiltrating Iraqi territories from Syria

Date: 2021-01-04 18:42:04
Iraqi security forces detain four individuals infiltrating Iraqi territories from Syria

Biden called off strike against second target in Syria to avoid killing civilians, say officials

Date: 2021-03-05 06:04:32
Biden called off strike against second target in Syria to avoid killing civilians, say officials

Three terrorists arrested on borders with Syria

Date: 2020-09-21 06:58:52
Three terrorists arrested on borders with Syria

Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

Date: 2021-01-14 10:58:47
Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria

US patrols roam the Derik villages

Date: 2021-03-06 14:42:08
US patrols roam the Derik villages