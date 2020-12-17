Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraq arrests four terrorists in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-17T19:26:30+0000
Iraq arrests four terrorists in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The intelligence Service arrested, on Thursday wanted terrorists in the capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Intelligence said, “Baghdad Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior arrested four terrorists for affiliation with ISIS.”

One of the terrorist confessed the charges which led the Iraqi Forces to seize mortar bombs and other explosives.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

CTS launches an inspection campaign in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-23 07:08:08
CTS launches an inspection campaign in Baghdad

Hours after his abduction ... The body of a civilian activist found in Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-11 08:35:53
Hours after his abduction ... The body of a civilian activist found in Baghdad

A delegation from the Peshmerga to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2020-08-25 09:37:48
A delegation from the Peshmerga to visit Baghdad soon

An Impersonator as high official imprisoned in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-13 12:23:25
An Impersonator as high official imprisoned in Baghdad

Police arrests a gang in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-18 13:06:33
Police arrests a gang in Baghdad

Baghdad Operations: Al-Khulani Square is permanently opened

Date: 2020-01-25 09:41:02
Baghdad Operations: Al-Khulani Square is permanently opened

Kurdish delegation begins Baghdad meetings the Minister of Finance

Date: 2020-09-08 11:36:52
Kurdish delegation begins Baghdad meetings the Minister of Finance

Iraqi authorities open the blocked roads in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-27 07:48:09
Iraqi authorities open the blocked roads in Baghdad