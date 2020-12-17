Iraq arrests four terrorists in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The intelligence Service arrested, on Thursday wanted terrorists in the capital, Baghdad.

A statement by the Intelligence said, “Baghdad Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior arrested four terrorists for affiliation with ISIS.”

One of the terrorist confessed the charges which led the Iraqi Forces to seize mortar bombs and other explosives.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.