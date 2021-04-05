Iraq arrests a prominent ISIS fighter in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Military Intelligence has arrested on Monday the most prominent fighter of the “Al-Osra Army” in Nineveh Governorate.

A statement said, according to intelligence, a joint force from the Military Intelligence Division and the Infantry Brigade had arrested the wanted terrorist “Abu Omar” in an ambush in Zummar district, west of Nineveh.

The "Army of Al-Osra", established in 2015, is an armed group affiliated with ISIS. Its members usually move with weapons, and wearing black.

The majority of this group are foreign fighters who generally are not locating in one place but rather move in cars.

The group was established by ISIS as a commando unit for specific operations in Nineveh Governorate, it was trained on using heavy weapons, and making landings.