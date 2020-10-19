Iraq arrests a Daesh leader over suspected attacking on Iraqi forces

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate said on Monday, it had made arrest of a Daesh leader.

“Based on intelligence and confessions of terrorist detainees, the so-called Abu Taha Al-Bakri was arrested.” A statement by the directorate said.

“The terrorist leader admitted responsibility for kidnappings and assassinations of security forces and citizens on the Kirkuk-Diyala highway in 2017” It added.

Iraqi forces have arrested hundreds of Daesh militants, adding to a list of hundreds detained in recent years accused of having links to terror groups.

The terrorists were arrested in counter-terror operations carried out in multiple governorates including Saladin and Nineveh.