Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-22T09:16:01+0000
Iraq arrests ISIS’s “Minister of Agriculture”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense reported that its detachments had arrested an ISIS element in Ramadi, the center of Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq. 

The Directorate said in a statement that the arrested terrorist, who is holding the position of “Minister of Agriculture” in ISIS Organization, fled outside the Governorate during the liberation battles and returned recently.

Meanwhile, the Security Media Cell said that the Iraqi Air Forces carried out three strikes in Wadi al-Shay, within the Kirkuk operations sector, during which they targeted terrorist hideouts. At the same time, the F-16 planes launched other strikes in the same area.

