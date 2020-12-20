Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraq arrests ISIS member in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-20T10:43:37+0000
Iraq arrests ISIS member in Baghdad

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of Interior arrested on Sunday an ISIS terrorist in the capital,  Baghdad.

The Intelligence Services said in a statement "the Federal Police Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior arrested one of the ISIS leaders worked in the so-called Diyala sector in booby-traps.”

It added that "the detainee admitted to participating in terrorist operations against security forces and citizens.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 20:11:18
An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-09-04 07:42:02
Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

ISIS releases hostages in Diyala

Date: 2020-06-06 12:49:40
ISIS releases hostages in Diyala

ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-24 19:14:40
ISIS Armed attack wounds police officers in Kirkuk

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

Date: 2020-12-19 17:37:44
The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

Operations against ISIS in in Diyala and Kirkuk governorates

Date: 2020-09-08 05:51:23
Operations against ISIS in in Diyala and Kirkuk governorates

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-06-16 14:14:21
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Khanaqin

MP advocates a trilateral agreement plan to clear the "Line of Fire" from ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:32:43
MP advocates a trilateral agreement plan to clear the "Line of Fire" from ISIS