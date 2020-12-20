Iraq arrests ISIS member in Baghdad

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of Interior arrested on Sunday an ISIS terrorist in the capital, Baghdad.

The Intelligence Services said in a statement "the Federal Police Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior arrested one of the ISIS leaders worked in the so-called Diyala sector in booby-traps.”

It added that "the detainee admitted to participating in terrorist operations against security forces and citizens.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.