Iraq arrests ISIS Mufti in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said, on Monday, the Eid Al-Adha celebrations caused the unprecedented rise in Coronavirus infections.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Seif Al-Badr, said in a statement, "Today, the Ministry recorded the highest daily infection rate, with more than 12,000 cases," adding that "this unprecedented rise is a natural result of not adhering to preventive measures."

He added, "Not taking vaccinations, not adhering to social distancing, and not wearing masks will absolutely lead to an increase in infections," noting that "this unprecedented number recorded by the ministry today may be due to the Eid Al-Adha celebrations."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday over 12,000 cases and 60 deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The daily situation report issued by the Ministry said that 12,180 swabs have tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the cumulative count of confirmed cases since the emergence of the virus to 1,564,828.

The Ministry said that 9,966 patients had achieved full recovery from the virus, while 60 succumbed to its complications.

Iraq has registered 1,420,995 recovery cases in total, at a recovery rate of 90.8% and a death toll of 18,347.

With 86,531 persons receiving their jabs today, the vaccination toll jumped to 1,391,523.