Iraq announces readiness to receive and treat wounded Palestinian citizens

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment announced today that its healthcare institutions are ready to receive wounded Palestinian citizens.

"Iraq stood with all its brothers in humanity during all the previous crises," the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, said in a statement today.

He pointed out, “the Ministry of Health had previously sent delegations to practice medical work in Palestine and elsewhere,” noting, “all Iraqi healthcare institutions are ready to receive wounded Palestinian and non-Palestinian citizens to provide various available healthcare services."

Al-Badr concluded, "The Ministry has also prepared special medical teams to send them to Palestine to provide various medical services."