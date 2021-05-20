Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq announces readiness to receive and treat wounded Palestinian citizens

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T09:40:03+0000
Iraq announces readiness to receive and treat wounded Palestinian citizens

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and Environment announced today that its healthcare institutions are ready to receive wounded Palestinian citizens. 

 "Iraq stood with all its brothers in humanity during all the previous crises," the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, said in a statement today.

 He pointed out,  “the Ministry of Health had previously sent delegations to practice medical work in Palestine and elsewhere,” noting, “all Iraqi healthcare institutions are ready to receive wounded Palestinian and non-Palestinian citizens to provide various available healthcare services."

Al-Badr concluded, "The Ministry has also prepared special medical teams to send them to Palestine to provide various medical services."

related

Iraqi MoH recommends extending the lockdown for 14 days

Date: 2021-03-01 17:37:02
Iraqi MoH recommends extending the lockdown for 14 days

Iraqi MoH prioritizes two sections in the vaccine eligibility list

Date: 2021-03-25 15:37:08
Iraqi MoH prioritizes two sections in the vaccine eligibility list

Iraq receives new batch of Pfizer, begins evacuating the Iraqis from India

Date: 2021-05-03 09:04:38
Iraq receives new batch of Pfizer, begins evacuating the Iraqis from India

Iraqi MoH clarifies the reason behind the decrease in daily COVID-19 tests

Date: 2021-05-16 18:31:18
Iraqi MoH clarifies the reason behind the decrease in daily COVID-19 tests

Iraqi MoH denies reports on COVID-20 case in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-11 19:30:03
Iraqi MoH denies reports on COVID-20 case in Iraq