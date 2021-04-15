Iraq and US agree to establish "Technical-Military Committees"

Shafaq News/ The Senior Advisor of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nizar Khairallah, discussed with the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, the outcomes of the third round of the Strategic Dialogue between their countries.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Khairallah and Tueller stressed on "expediting joint efforts to activate the strategic framework agreement between both countries."

The two diplomats agreed upon "holding meetings between specialized taskforces in the domains the agreement included to expand and deepen the cooperation between Iraq and US."

The meeting touched upon establishing "military-technical committees" from both sides to "commence a new phase of security cooperation and redeploy the US troops outside Iraq."