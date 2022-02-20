Iraq and UK sign a new memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Faiq Zaidan, headed to London today, Sunday, in an official visit.

The Council's media office said in a statement that Zaidan headed to the British capital upon an official invitation, to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Iraqi and the British Judiciary.

The statement indicated that the agreement is related to Counter-Terrorism agencies and ways to exchange investigative information related to terrorist crimes.

The agreement also includes cooperation between the Iraqi Judicial Institute and its British counterpart, according to the statement.