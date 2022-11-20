Report

Iraq and UK discuss financial cooperation on the sidelines of Manama dialogue

Date: 2022-11-20T13:42:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday met with his British counterpart, James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the Manama dialogue 2022 in Bahrain.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi foreign ministry, the pair discussed the bilateral ties between Iraq and the United Kingdom, and Baghdad's role in regional diplomacy and combating terrorism.

Hussein shed light on the investment environment in Basra and Iraq's current "financial stability", calling for bolstering the financial and economic ties between Baghdad and London, and inviting British companies to invest in Iraq.

The UK diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's economy and security, and aiding its conversion to clean energy and efforts to combat climate change.

