Iraq and UAE's PMs explore avenues of bilateral cooperation in trade, investments

Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, met with Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, the Emirati official news agency said on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dubai's ruler discussed with his guest the bilateral relations between their respective countries in various fields and explored avenues of cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, and investment.

"The two sides also exchanged views over a number of issues of mutual concern and reviewed the regional and global situation," the agency said, "they expressed their agreement on the most pressing issues related to the region and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting regional stability and prosperity."

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group), Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Chairman of Dubai Media Council), Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council), and other senior officials.