Iraq and Turkey agree to fight "common enemies" together

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said during a press conference with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, "we are looking forward to further development of the relationship with Turkey", stressing, "Iraq has signed agreements with Turkey to avoid double taxation."

Al-Kadhimi added, "Turkish companies have an important share in investments in Iraq", noting that Turkey is an important country for us in the Middle East and it is our most important economic partner."

For his part, Erdoğan stressed, "the need to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which is about 20 billion dollars annually. We will conduct a visit to Iraq to hold the high-level Turkish-Iraqi Strategic Council meeting as soon as possible."

"after repairing the pipeline between Turkey and Iraq, destroyed by ISIS, we want to pump Kirkuk oil to global markets in greater quantities", Erdoğan said.

The Turkish President assured, "We decided with Al-Kadhimi to continue fighting our common enemies, ISIS, PKK, and Gulen movement. We attach importance to protecting Iraq's territorial integrity and its political entity and are ready to provide all forms of support for the reconstruction process. "