Iraq and Syria discuss unifying discourse to protect water rights

Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-16T08:30:56+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi and Syrian governments have agreed to unify their discourse in order to get their water rights from upstream countries.

The Iraqi ministry of water resources said on Friday that Minister Mahdi al-Hamadani met with his Syrian counterpart, Yaseen Shareef, and the Syrian Prime Minister, Hasan Arnous, in Damascus.

The meeting discussed the environment and water file, issues of mutual interest between Baghdad and Damascus, in addition to climate change and its negative repercussions on agriculture.

The two parties emphasized the importance of joint work and benefitting from advanced technologies to exchange experiences and data, stressing the need to unify their discourse in order to get their water rights from upstream countries. 

Al-Hamadani arrived on Wednesday in Damascus heading a high-level delegation to hold a series of crucial meetings with the Syrian government.

