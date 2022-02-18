Iraq and Syria discuss restoring life to border crossings

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, discussed today with the Deputy Speaker of the Syrian People's Assembly, Muhammad Akram Al-Ajlani, ways to enhance the border crossings' activities. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union. According to an official statement, the al-Halboosi and al-Ajlani discussed opening the border crossings between the two countries, starting practical steps, and removing obstacles on both sides to restore life to the border crossings. The two parties also discussed the general situation and bilateral relations between their countries, and parliamentary cooperation through activating parliamentary diplomacy for issues of common interest, and to emphasize Iraq's keenness to support Syria's security and stability.

