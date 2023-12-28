Iraq and Spain support UN resolution for Gaza, pledge bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Spain expressed support for the UN Security Council resolution on December 22, 2023, to establish conditions for a sustained halt to hostilities in Gaza.

In a joint statement from Baghdad during Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's visit, the leaders affirmed the robust state of bilateral relations.

The leaders jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, advocating for a credible political resolution based on UN Security Council resolutions, and committed to working for comprehensive peace in Ukraine.

Emphasizing historical ties, both nations pledged to deepen these connections and announced plans for future political consultations. The leaders underscored a commitment to diversifying economic ties, encouraging Spanish involvement in Iraq's reconstruction, and scheduling a meeting for the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in Baghdad in 2024.

Spain's active role in non-combat efforts to enhance Iraq's armed forces, both within the Global Coalition against ISIS and NATO's mission in Iraq, was highlighted. Spain assumed leadership of the NATO mission on May 24, 2023.

The statement emphasized Iraq's commitment to ensuring the presence of international forces aligns with peace and security, benefiting Iraq and the broader international community.

Both leaders acknowledged Spain's efforts within the European Union, G20, and the United Nations to promote "multilateralism, human rights, Sustainable Development Goals, and global peace and security." They recognized the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership as a diplomatic tool to prevent regional escalation and resolve conflicts.

Spain praised Iraq's role in facilitating the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The leaders expressed concern over the climate emergency and stressed the need for robust global action. They discussed potential cooperation on water and sanitation projects, and Iraq announced its participation in the International Drought Alliance, an initiative launched by Spain and Senegal at COP27.

Both sides agreed to strengthen ties and explore teacher training programs in education.