Iraq and Pakistan discuss ways to enhance military engagements

Shafaq News / The Pakistani Armed Forces announced that the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, General Nadeem Raza, discussed with senior military officials in Iraq, strengthening military and security relations between Islamabad and Baghdad.

The Pakistani newspaper "Daily Times" reported that during his official visit to Baghdad, Raza met with the Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Enad, Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security and defense cooperation and prevailing regional situation. They discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties, said the ISPR.

The Pakistani-Iraqi talks dealt with many common concern issues, including security, military and the current regional situation.

Furthermore, General Nadeem Raza highlighted Pakistan's positive role in countering violent extremism and shared Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan, said the ISPR.

Earlier 0n February 25, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in the fight against terrorism. The Chief of Army Staff said this during a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Jummah Enaad who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the ISPR in a statement. The Army Chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation to Iraq in development and defense-related fields. According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to enhance bilateral defense collaboration further were discussed.