Iraq and NATO agree to empower the Iraqi Army through the NATO codification system.

Date: 2022-06-27T08:58:40+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq agreed with the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to train the Iraqi forces.

The spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Maj. Gen. Tahsin Al-Khafaji, said, "lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Army, and the NATO's commander in Iraq, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Maria Iannucci, signed a memorandum of understanding to include Baghdad in the NATO codification system.

The NATO Codification System (NCS) is a uniform and standard system for identification, classification, and stock numbering of Items of Supply to user nations. It is designed to achieve maximum effectiveness in logistics support and to facilitate material data management.

"This understanding would raise the capabilities of our forces in the field of training," Al-Khafaji said.

NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) is a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission that assists Iraq in building security institutions and armed forces.

The mission was launched at the NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018, following a request from the government of Iraq, and established in October 2018.

NATO Mission Iraq is commanded by Lieutenant General Giovanni Iannucci (Italy), who assumed responsibility for this post on 10 May 2022.

