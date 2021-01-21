Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T12:27:31+0000

News / Iraqi officials condemned, on Thursday, the explosions that killed and injured more than 100 civilians in Tayaran Square in Bab Al-Sharqi, the center of the capital, Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a tweet, "the two terrorist explosions on the citizens in Baghdad, confirms the dark groups' (the terrorists) intentions to target the national the aspirations of our people." "We stand against these attempts that destabilize our country," he added. In turn, the deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad, condemned the two explosions, calling on security leaders and Baghdad operations to prosecute the terrorist sleeper cells. For his part, Kurdistan ’Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, said, "Deep sorrow following the terrorist attacks in Baghdad, I express my solidarity with the families of the victims, I stand by them in this difficult time." He continued, "The Kurdistan region expresses readiness to receive the injured in its hospitals and to provide them all support." Saairun Alliance denounced the "criminal acts that aimed to create societal unrest in the Country.” The Alliance called on the security forces to "be fully prepared to secure the country from the threat of terrorism," stressing "the necessity of not allowing any internal or external forces to destabilize Iraq and." In the same context, the head of the Al-Hikma Alliance, Ammar Al-Hakim, said, "We were shocked by the two explosions this morning in the center of the capital, Baghdad, and we express our strong condemnation of these attacks." Al-Hakim called on the security authorities to investigate the incidents warning of the return of the security breaches.” In turn, the head of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, said in a tweet, "I have always warned of possible terrorist attacks due to the absence of political stability and the worsening of the economic crisis," adding that “reforming the political process is a need for now " The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani also condemned the suicide bombing in the capital, Baghdad. He said in a statement "we condemn this terrorist act.. Terrorism is against life and stability, and a common enemy for all parties,… eliminating terrorism requires joint coordination."

