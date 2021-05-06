Iraq and Kurdistan authorities announce a plan to secure human rights in the country

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Justice commenced today, Thursday, a plan for "Human Rights in Iraq and Kurdistan" in the city of al-Sulaymaniyah.

This plan falls within the framework of the partnership between civil society organizations and the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, as well as the Kurdistan Region represented by the Kurdistan regional government international advocacy coordinator, Dindar Zebari.

The plan consists of 26 items, all of which are extracted from the recommendations of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Iraqi Minister of Justice Salar Abdul Sattar said in a press conference that this plan was approved by the Council of Ministers, noting that it is very appropriate and will be a solid foundation for human rights in the country.

For his part, Zebari said during the conference, that the Kurdistan Region is part of this national plan, indicating that the Regional Government has coordinated with the concerned authorities to implement this plan.