Iraq and KSA exchange experiences in narcotics control
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-06T17:29:10+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that senior Iraqi officers have visited Saudi Arabia to gain first-hand experience in narcotics control.
The Ministry said in a statement that an Iraqi delegation headed by the head of the Baghdad police department came back today to Iraq after a successful visit to the Kingdom.
The delegation took a deep look at Saudi Arabia's experience in controlling and monitoring drug manufacturing and trafficking, according to the statement.
The two sides exchanged experiences and the head of the Iraqi delegation briefed the Saudi side of the Ministry of interior's efforts to put an end to this crisis.
