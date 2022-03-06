Iraq and KSA exchange experiences in narcotics control

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-06T17:29:10+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that senior Iraqi officers have visited Saudi Arabia to gain first-hand experience in narcotics control. The Ministry said in a statement that an Iraqi delegation headed by the head of the Baghdad police department came back today to Iraq after a successful visit to the Kingdom. The delegation took a deep look at Saudi Arabia's experience in controlling and monitoring drug manufacturing and trafficking, according to the statement. The two sides exchanged experiences and the head of the Iraqi delegation briefed the Saudi side of the Ministry of interior's efforts to put an end to this crisis.

related

Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

Date: 2021-04-01 07:32:43

Iran "welcomes" dialogue with the KSA, Ministry spokesman says

Date: 2021-04-19 11:38:03

Security forces Seize 20 kg of Narcotics in Maysan

Date: 2020-10-07 06:11:13

Iraq-KSA: A new step toward strengthening relationships

Date: 2020-08-10 12:05:37

Kata'ib Hezbollah: KSA must apologize and compensate the Iraqis for its crimes

Date: 2020-08-27 20:21:11

Iraq to visit KSA for military cooperation

Date: 2020-09-08 12:13:26

Iraq and KSA discuss political, economic and security affairs

Date: 2020-09-30 15:02:28

Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Date: 2020-11-17 19:25:34