Iraq and KSA discuss political, economic and security affairs

Shafaq News / The Iraqi and Saudi Ministers of Foreign Affairs will hold on Wednesday political, economic and security talks.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that the Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, made a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The two sides discussed a mechanism for enhancing relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to activate cooperation in various fields, including the political, economic and security fields.

The statement clarified that the two ministers exchanged visions, evaluated the overall developments in regional issues of interest to both sides, confronted the various challenges facing the region, and stressed the need for peaceful solutions that would achieve security and stability.

The ministers of the two countries asserted the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and support efforts to stabilize the region, reiterating Baghdad's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and the sanctity of diplomats.