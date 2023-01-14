Iraq and Jordan to start implementing the electrical grid project soon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq, and Jordan revealed that the electrical grid connection project and building a pipeline from Basra to Aqaba between the two countries would be launched soon.

In a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ahmed Al-Safadi, the Iraqi parliament speaker, Muhamed Al-Halboosi, said that the Jordanian delegation held talks in Baghdad with high-level officials, including the Iraqi president, Abdul Latif Rashid, and PM Mohad S. Al-Sudani, about issues of common interests, including security, and ISIS threats.

Both sides stressed the “deep” relationship between the “neighbors” and the need to “confront the challenges together in the region and the world.”

Al-Halboosi said that Amman expressed readiness to collaborate in following up on the corruption cases in Iraq.

He pointed out the necessity to activate the Iraqi-Jordanian agreements and the tripartite agreement between Baghdad, Amman, and Cairo.

Concerning the pipeline-building project to link Basra and Aqaba, the parliament speaker revealed that it would start soon, noting that Iraq is responsible for funding the project from oil revenues.

In turn, Safadi highlighted the importance of the project, as it provides a new outlet for oil export.