Iraq and Jordan to resume international traffic movement between both countries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-30T20:49:26+0000
Iraq and Jordan to resume international traffic movement between both countries

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Jordan will conclude an agreement to resume traffic movement between the territories of both countries after years of halt, al-Rutba Deputy Commissioner, Imad al-Dulaimi, said on Thursday.

Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency that the land route between Iraq and Jordan will be reopened to travelers again. "However, the international vaccination certificate is mandatory," he added.

"According to the agreement, crude oil tanks are not required to stop at the Commercial Exchange Yard at Trebil border-crossing."

"Border-crossings' resources are subject to the statute of the federal budget law," he explained, "the law stipulates that 50% of its income go directly to the governorate housing the border-crossing."

