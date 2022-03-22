Report

Iraq and Jordan to coordinate on the security level

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-22T15:14:51+0000
Iraq and Jordan to coordinate on the security level

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi National Security Council agreed to conclude a memorandum of understanding for security cooperation between Iraq and Jordan.

The media office of the Iraqi National Security Adviser said that "the Council held its session headed by the Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, who stressed,"the need for cooperation and coordination between security and intelligence agencies, to achieve sustainable security."

The Council approved to sign a memorandum of understanding for security cooperation between the Iraqi and Jordanian Ministries of Interior.

