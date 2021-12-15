Iraq and Jordan sign a new memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Uzair al-Khabbaz, and her Jordanian counterpart, Youssef Al-Shamali, signed today a memorandum of understanding in the fields of industrial integration.

Al-Khabbaz stressed the importance of Iraqi-Jordanian relations in all fields.

He confirmed, "Iraq's tendency to open up to all countries to support investments and industrial integration, and formulate a real partnership policy amid the upcoming period's challenges", and emphasized the need to exchange experiences between the two countries to support the Iraqi industrial field.

For his part, the Jordanian Minister affirmed, "The government and people of the Kingdom aspire to achieve industrial integration and support the Iraqi industry through investors, and to enhance joint relations."

The two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest, including providing services to investors, encouraging investment, and facilitating granting visas between the two countries.

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for industrial integration within the framework of a trilateral summit between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan.