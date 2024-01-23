Iraq and Jordan Strengthen Anti-Corruption Collaboration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi and Jordanian Integrity Commissions signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fight against corruption.

The memorandum aims to delineate areas of collaboration in preventing and combating corruption, assessing risk factors, and implementing effective measures in alignment with UN and Arab anti-corruption agreements. It also outlines plans for fund recovery, specialized training courses, expert exchange, enhancing employee skills, academic studies, and sharing successful practices and proven curricula in legislative and practical fields.

Judge Haider Hanoun, the head of the Iraqi Integrity Commission, emphasized the need for countries, especially those that signed the Arab anti-corruption convention and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to "join efforts." He highlighted the importance of modern methods in anti-corruption efforts, urging awareness and educational programs to prevent and address corruption.