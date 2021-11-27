Report

Iraq and Iran to resume flights on November 29

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-27T12:02:40+0000
Iraq and Iran to resume flights on November 29

Shafaq News/ Flights between Iraq and Iran will be resumed on November 29, spokesperson to the Iraqi Airways (IAW) Hussein Jalil said on Saturday, with more measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jalil told Shafaq News Agency that three flights will be operated in each direction weekly starting from November 29.

"All the passengers shall present an international vaccination ID of a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before boarding. The passengers who received one shot will be granted the international vaccination IDs," he said.

