Iraq and Iran's MoFA call for ending the Yemen war

Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Hussein Amir Abdullahian held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, the media office of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The diplomats the bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, regional tensions, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

According to the Iranian ministry, the two Ministers laid emphasis upon the need end the Yemen war that cast shadows on the stability of the entire region.

Minister Hussein highlighted the importance of the ongoing talks between Tehran and the 4+1 states in Vienna and impact of the Tehran-Riyadh talks on the Middle East's security and stability.