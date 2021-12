Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq on Wednesday exchanged the remains of a total of 57 soldiers killed in their 1980-88 war.

The bodies, about half of them unidentified, were handed over at the border crossing point of Shalamcha in southern Iraq.

The bodies came from border areas that witnessed major battles in a war estimated to have killed one million people.

Although the Iran-Iraq war ended 20 years ago, the fate of many soldiers on both sides remains unknown.