Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq and Iran exchange 61 remains of 1980s war dead

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-15T19:50:38+0000
Iraq and Iran exchange 61 remains of 1980s war dead

Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq on Wednesday exchanged the remains of a total of 61 soldiers killed in their 1980-88 war.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Defence, Iraq delivered four unidentified soldiers, while the Iranian side received 57 remains; 22 of them are unknown.

The operation took place at the border crossing point of Shalamcha in southern Iraq under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The bodies came from border areas that witnessed major battles in a war estimated to have killed one million people.

Although the Iran-Iraq war ended 20 years ago, the fate of many soldiers on both sides remains unknown.

related

Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 14:58:10
Iran condemns the attacks on the diplomatic missions in Iraq

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Iranian embassy in Baghdad condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Ihab Al-Wazni

Date: 2021-05-10 15:42:50
Iranian embassy in Baghdad condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Ihab Al-Wazni

Iran to supply Basra with 200MW of Electricity 

Date: 2021-07-05 11:37:42
Iran to supply Basra with 200MW of Electricity 

Iran's presidium informs the relevant authorities about abolishing entry visas to Iraq

Date: 2021-06-13 07:13:49
Iran's presidium informs the relevant authorities about abolishing entry visas to Iraq

Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Date: 2021-07-28 13:10:00
Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

We strongly condemned the "suspicious attempt" to accuse Iran of Erbil attack, Spokesman

Date: 2021-02-16 12:16:34
We strongly condemned the "suspicious attempt" to accuse Iran of Erbil attack, Spokesman

Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-21 10:28:08
Iran’ commander of Quds Force visits Baghdad