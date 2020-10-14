Iraq and Greece to strengthen relations

Shafaq news/ Official agreements signed today Wednesday by Greece and Iraq demonstrate the cooperation between the two countries.

Iraqi foreign minister Fouad Hussein spoke during joint press conference held with his Greek counterpart that "Iraq needs investment in new capacity for alternative energy, and Greek companies may benefit our country in this field."

"These two signed agreements with Greece will develop relations between the two countries." He added.

Regional tensions and necessity of peaceful dialogue to finish the conflicts, based on the international law took part in the discussion."

For his part, the Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias said, "relations between Iraq and Greece are at a very good level and signing of the agreements today is a proof of that" praising to conclude more agreements in the future, especially in the economic, investment, reconstruction, energy and medical fields."

The Greek minister expressed his country's support to Iraq to insure its stability that is a main part of the region stability.

Regarding the tense relations between Athens and Ankara, the Greek foreign minister said that "Greece condemns the Turkish activities in the Mediterranean region and in the occupied part of Cyprus, is a violation of the laws of the United Nations.

Later today, Dendias will meet with the Iraqi President Barham Salih, and then to visit Kurdistan to open a the Greece' consulate in Erbil.