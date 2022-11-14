Report

Date: 2022-11-14T19:11:51+0000
Iraq and France to discuss with Jordan holding the 2nd Summit for Cooperation and Partnership

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier.

Hussein's office said the two sides discussed holding the Baghdad 2nd Summit for Cooperation and Partnership in Jordan to highlight regional and international challenges and issues of common interests in coordination with Amman.

On August 28, 2021, many leaders and Presidents participated in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, Emirati Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The Conference focused on security, reconstruction, foreign investment, climate change, and political, economic, and security partnerships in Iraq, supporting constructive dialogue in the region.

Hussein and Chevalier emphasized "Iraq's vital role in establishing security and stability in the region." They also discussed the outcomes of the COP27 climate Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh, and ways to cooperate in this regard.

The two sides stressed the importance of visits between French and Iraqi officials to "boost trade exchange and expand economic relations."

The French ambassador conveyed a message from French President Emmanuel Macron to Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani expressing support for the new Iraqi government and that Paris seeks to strengthen ties with Baghdad.

