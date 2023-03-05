Iraq and Egypt to boost trade and bilateral collaboration

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's keen interest in elevating the level of commercial exchange and revitalizing joint committees with Egypt.

Al-Sudani's media office underscored in a statement that he and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, presided over an official meeting between their respective delegations during the Iraqi Prime Minister's official visit to Cairo, which began earlier today.

Al-Sudani highlighted the fraternal relations that bind the two countries' peoples, and emphasized the need to foster their cooperation across a spectrum of domains.

Moreover, he expressed his contentment in responding to the invitation and engaging in constructive dialogue with the Egyptian side.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to cultivating robust ties, expanding trade exchanges, and activating joint committees between the two countries at a practical level.

The Iraqi delegation also expressed its openness to strengthening the framework of bilateral collaboration with Egypt and considering the signing of several joint agreements at the upcoming High Joint Committee meeting, scheduled to be held in May or June.

For his part, the Egyptian Prime Minister stressed the importance of cooperative bilateral efforts between both countries in confronting the diverse crises and challenges facing the world.

Additionally, he affirmed the Egyptian government's determination to take concrete executive steps towards fostering cooperation with Iraq, especially through the signing of memoranda of understanding pertaining to economic and trade domains.