Iraq and Egypt convene joint high committee, sign agreements

Shafaq News / The Joint High Committee between Iraq and Egypt, headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, has commenced its work, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi government.

Official Egyptian media reported that the committee's work began at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, followed by the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Al-Sudani arrived in Cairo on Monday leading a high-level official delegation to preside over the meetings of the second session of the Joint High Committee between Egypt and Iraq.

The accompanying delegation to the Prime Minister of Iraq includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities, Public Works, Trade, and Electricity, as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, the President of the National Investment Commission, and several officials.