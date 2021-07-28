Iraq and Czech discuss cooperation to curb Iraqis' illegal immigration to Lithuania

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi and Czech Governments considered on Wednesday bolstering cooperation to dismantle the network engaged in smuggling Iraqis to Lithuania.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release earlier today that Minister Fuad Hussein received a phone call from his Czech counterpart, Jakub Kulhánek.

Hussein asserted the profound historical ties between both countries, calling for bolstering the bilateral cooperation at all levels.

The Iraqi Minister praised the Republic of Czech's support to Iraq during the war against ISIS, expressing Iraq's aspire to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

The two Ministers laid emphasis on the immigration file, laying the ground for future coordination to halt the illegal immigration of Iraqis to Lithuania.