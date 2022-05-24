Iraq and Bulgaria's PMs exchange invitations for visits

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov exchanged invitations to visit their respective countries during a phone call, a readout issued by the former's bureau said on Tuesday.

Al-Kadhimi and Petkov discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between the two "friendly" countries, the readout said.

The talks laid emphasis on expanding the cooperation in the fields of security and defense between Baghdad and Sophia, and sharing the Bulgarian experience in the weapons industry with Iraq.