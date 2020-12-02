Iraq among the most dangerous countries in the world for 2021

Shafaq News / Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Central African Republic are the five most dangerous places on earth to visit in 2021.

That's according to an annual interactive map that shows where travelers are most likely to face security risks based on the threat of political violence, social unrest, violent and petty crimes and, this year, the 'impact of the pandemic'.

Among the safest places are Greenland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Norway, Finland and Denmark as well as island nations such as Cape Verde, Anguilla, and Turks and Caicos, the map shows.

It has been produced by international medical and security specialists International SOS, which says it hopes it will "help people make informed decisions regarding the countries they hope to visit in 2021."

As well as creating a map showing security risks for travelers across the globe, International SOS has also produced a breakdown map showing the countries with the most and least COVID-19 disruption.