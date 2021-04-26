Iraq adopts the Policy of Openness, Iraq’s Speaker of Parliament says

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi confirmed today, Monday that Iraq adopts a policy of openness to its regional and international surroundings.

During the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif, both parties discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, as well as developments in the regional and international situations, according to an official statement.

Al-Halbousi said, according to the statement issued by his office, "Iraq seeks to have a positive role to bring points of view closer through dialogue and negotiations, and that the Iraqi parliament supports the government's efforts in this regard."

The Speaker of Parliament also stressed that "the stability of Iraq is reflected to its neighbors and the region."

For his part, Zarif affirmed his country's desire to cooperate with Iraq in all fields, and to strive for a secure and stable Iraq.

According to the statement, he “conveyed the greetings and condolences of Iranian President Rouhani and the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, on the tragedy of t