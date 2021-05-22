Iraq accedes two new ILO conventions

Shafaq News / Iraq has acceded two new International Labor Organization(ILO) Conventions on Agriculture Safety and Health and Seafarers’ Identity.

This came in the context of the participation of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations Office in Geneva ambassador Abdulkarim Hashem Mustafa in the virtual ceremony that took place on Friday.

According to a statement released today, Saturday, by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the documents of accession of the Republic of Iraq to the ILO Conventions on Safety and Health in the World of Agriculture No. 184/2001 and the Identity of Seafarers No. 185/2003 and its amendments, were deposited after having been ratified by the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

According to the statement, Hashem underlined the great importance given by the Iraqi government to the role played by the ILO, and the positive impact that joining these two conventions is expected to have on both the agricultural and maritime sector.

He clarified, “The Iraqi government will spare no effort to preserve the rights of workers and ameliorate their conditions and promote the Iraqi labor market in accordance with the system and standards of the ILO.

Hashem added that the permanent delegation in Geneva will continue to participate actively in the activities of the organization and carry out its duties as a coordinator between the ILO and employers and workers' organizations, and between the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and other relevant bodies.

In turn, Guy Ryder, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization, applauded the adherence of Iraq to these two Conventions, stating that this step should have a positive impact on the promotion of the rights of workers and the local labor market.