Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq accedes to Paris convention on Climate change

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-13T09:04:16+0000
Iraq accedes to Paris convention on Climate change

Shafaq News / The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, deposited today, Wednesday, the United Nations Iraq's instrument to join Paris agreement. 

 In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Republic's Presidency stated that Saleh officially approved Iraq's accession to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"The approval comes to face the threats posed by climate change and to address the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon," Saleh said.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris on 12 December 2015 and entered into force on 4 November 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

related

Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Date: 2020-12-29 12:04:41
Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-20 13:48:49
The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

Date: 2021-01-05 16:38:09
The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Date: 2020-09-23 16:06:33
The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Date: 2021-01-06 09:18:05
Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

Date: 2020-10-04 13:12:49
Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

Iraq’ Salih meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-07 13:33:56
Iraq’ Salih meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Iraqi presidency source clarifies about the new finance law

Date: 2020-11-19 16:36:04
Iraqi presidency source clarifies about the new finance law