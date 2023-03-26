Iraq accedes Helsinki Convention for Cross-Border Water Resource Management

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources announced on Sunday that the country has joined the Helsinki Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, becoming the first Middle Eastern nation and the 49th member of this unique international legal framework.

In a statement released today, the ministry said, "Iraq has deposited the instrument of accession to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (also known as the United Nations Water Convention) on the sidelines of the Water Conference in New York on 24th March 2023."

The statement highlighted the convention's objective to ensure sustainable use of cross-border water resources by fostering cooperation and improving water resource management at the national level. It emphasized the importance of facilitating collaboration between countries sharing water resources to address water scarcity and security issues.

"Iraq's accession to the Helsinki Convention signifies a significant step toward promoting cooperation and advancing sustainable water management practices in the Middle East," said the ministry's spokesperson. "As the first country in the region to join this international legal framework, Iraq is committed to working closely with its neighbors and other member states to ensure the sustainable use of shared water resources."

The accession comes amid growing concerns about water scarcity in the Middle East, which has been exacerbated by climate change and rapid population growth. The region is home to several major transboundary river systems, including the Tigris and Euphrates, which are essential for agriculture, industry, and human consumption.

The Helsinki Convention, adopted in 1992, establishes principles for cooperation, equitable and reasonable utilization, and prevention of transboundary harm in the management of transboundary water resources. It provides a platform for member states to negotiate agreements, share information, and cooperate on joint projects.

By joining the convention, Iraq demonstrates its commitment to addressing water management challenges in the region and promoting sustainable development. The move is expected to encourage other Middle Eastern nations to consider acceding to the Helsinki Convention in the future, contributing to improved regional cooperation on water resource management.