Iraq Welcomes Neighboring Countries' Summit Statement on Sudan, Calls for Political Solution

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its approval on Friday of the final statement issued by the summit of Sudan's neighboring countries, held on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated Iraq's call for international support towards initiatives aimed at achieving a sustainable political solution and forming a Sudanese government that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

The ministry emphasized Iraq's position, which emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Sudan, respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in its internal affairs, and addressing the Sudanese crisis as an internal matter.

Iraq believes that approaching the crisis in this manner is essential to prevent further escalation of conflict, protect regional peace and security, and ensure the safety of civilians.

The neighboring countries' summit on Sudan allowed regional nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan and find ways to support a peaceful resolution.

Iraq urges the international community to actively support initiatives to resolve the Sudanese crisis and assist Sudan in its path toward stability and prosperity.