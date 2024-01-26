Iraq Welcomes ICJ Preliminary Decision on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the International Court of Justice's decision regarding the Israeli acts in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement, MoFA welcomed the preliminary decision to "prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians. The decision affirms the occupation authority's blatant violation of international laws."

The ministry emphasizes "the importance of halting hostile military operations that hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid and threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians."

It expresses appreciation for the stance and efforts of the Republic of South Africa and its legal team "in pursuing a case against the ongoing violations of the occupation authority before the International Court."

Earlier today, ICJ issued a ruling stating a plausible risk that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip violate the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court imposed several provisional measures on Tel Aviv. However, the ruling did not include an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, disappointing expectations.

The ICJ's decision acknowledges concerns about potential genocide but falls short of an immediate halt to hostilities.