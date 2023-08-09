Iraq: Water crisis threatens next agricultural plan

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources reaffirmed on Wednesday that the water crisis, which imperils agricultural plans beyond mere drinking water, spans all governorates, with the Euphrates Basin experiencing the gravest repercussions.

Bassim Majid, a specialist in the Ministry and former Director of Water Resources in Diyala, remarked that "the Ministry's plans guarantee potable water and irrigation for orchards across all governorates. However, the crisis looms as a significant menace to forthcoming agricultural strategies."

Majid further elaborated that "governorates situated within the Euphrates River Basin bear a particular brunt due to plummeting water levels caused by diminished inflow from Syrian territories." He accentuated the government's strategies aimed at "ensuring Iraq's water allotment from the Euphrates River through international agreements, protocols, and diplomatic channels."

Majid acknowledged the challenging and pressing water situation in Iraq, yet emphasized that "the Ministry of Water Resources has effectively attained its primary objective of providing potable water, hinging on predictions of rainy and humid seasons as per climatic and meteorological forecasts."

In recent years, Iraq's water crisis has escalated due to dwindling precipitation rates and reduced water levels originating from neighboring nations that feed the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers. This predicament has compounded drought conditions, culminating in Iraq ranking as the "fifth most climate-affected nation globally," according to the United Nations.