Iraq Unveils Plan for Five New Cities Aiming to Alleviate Housing Crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Housing and Reconstruction, Bengen Rekani, on Wednesday unveiled plans to develop five new cities in a bid to provide 200,000 housing units in Baghdad, Babel, Karbala, Nineveh, and Fallujah.

"The introduction of these five urban centers in such pivotal regions was initially slated for investor bidding on July 30. However, due to overwhelming interest and requests, the deadline has been extended to August 15," he told reporters earlier today.

"Applications are welcome starting from next week," he continued, "we expect substantial influx of proposals from both foreign and Arab corporations eager to invest in these innovative urban developments."

Rekani explained, "the bids will be meticulously assessed, with projects focusing on both vertical and horizontal construction methodologies. These new urban enclaves in the mentioned provinces are poised to furnish close to 200,000 housing units."