Iraq, UN sign an MoU to combat corruption, enhance transparency

Shafaq News/ Iraqi government and the United Nations (UN) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation in combating corruption, and augmenting transparency and integrity in both public and private sectors.

The prime minister's media office announced the signing in a press release on Wednesday, emphasizing the significance of these collaborative efforts.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Iraq's premier, presided over the signing ceremony between the Iraqi government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the press release said.

The MoU delineates cooperation in battling corruption, as well as the promotion of transparency, accountability, and integrity principles across the public and private sectors.

Ihsan al-Awwadi, the director of the prime minister's office, signed on behalf of the Iraqi side.

Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the UNDP and international development partners, acknowledging their support for Iraq in its crusade against corruption.

The prime minister underscored his government's unwavering commitment to combating corruption, stating, "the government pays immense heed to the anti-corruption file and enlists it among the top priorities of its program."

Al-Sudani also highlighted the government's determination to cooperate with international institutions and organizations in developing anti-corruption mechanisms and mitigate its detrimental impact on sustainable development goals and economic progress.

Per the MoU, the UNDP will provide support to the Iraqi government in reinforcing its anti-corruption efforts, including capacity building for anti-corruption entities, supporting strategic and legal frameworks in line with the UN convention against corruption, and fostering a conducive environment for dialogue and social engagement in reporting corruption incidents.