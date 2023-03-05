Iraq, UN sign agreements on arms control and drug enforcement

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office in Iraq signed agreements related to the centralization of weapons in the hands of the state, as well as drug enforcement.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari chaired a meeting of the Permanent National Committee for the Regulation and Centralization of Weapons, attended by the Director of the Global Firearms Program at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Simonetta Grassi, committee members, and representatives of all security agencies.

Strict regulatory and legal measures were agreed upon to implement the centralization of weapons in the hands of the state, and to legally license weapons and deter their unauthorized use. Proposals and programs were also presented by representatives of the United Nations Office in this regard.

The Minister of Interior directed the establishment of future workshops to obtain the necessary approvals for the implementation of the proposed programs, with the support of the United Nations Office itself.

An agreement was reached to develop a program for all ministries and security institutions that is compatible with the United Nations and international systems.